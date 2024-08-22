PEWAUKEE, Wis. — If it’s summer and Thursday night in Pewaukee, that usually means there’s a water ski show. It has been that way for the last 40 years.

Mike “Rocky” Rotar Mike “Rocky” Rotar in his early yeats of show skiing for Pewaukee.

The Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club is celebrating 4 decades of entertaining the community. Thursday, it is hosting its Alumni Night. Their longest member Mike “Rocky” Rotar will be among the performers.

Mike “Rocky” Rotar Mike “Rocky” Rotar barefoot water skiing for the ski club.

In 1984 Rocky showed up to the beach in Pewaukee to learn about a new water ski club from a man starting it and he has never stopped coming.

TMJ4 News Mike “Rocky” Rotar. He has been a member of the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club since it started 40 years ago.

“His emphasis was on commitment and it was the first and last time I saw him,” said Rocky. “I never left.”

Watch: Pewaukee man performs for four decades with water ski club

Pewaukee man performs for four decades with water ski club

Not only has he stayed, but he brought a couple more generations into the fold. His daughter and son skied while growing up and now his grandchildren ski with him.

TMJ4 Mike “Rocky” Rotar with his grandchilden who also water ski for the club.

Phil Shepet is the president of the ski club. He says he only has been doing it for 20 years.

“I pale compared to Rocky’s experience,” said Phil.

TMJ4 News Phil Shepet (left) and Mike "Rocky" Rotar stand next to Pewaukee Lake where they perform.

He says some clubs are competitive, but he thinks their laid-back attitude keeps people sticking around for generations.

Mike “Rocky” Rotar Mike “Rocky” Rotar jumps in to barefoot ski.

“We aren’t really a competitive team and we are doing it just for fun and we are just trying to entertain the people who come here,” said Phil.

“Long-time members just become a family, a second family. It is just kind of amazing,” said Rocky.

The last shows of the season are next Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:20 p.m. and on Labor Day at 5:30 p.m. Both are at Lakefront Park, 222 W Wisconsin Ave, Pewaukee. You can see the details here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip