PEWAUKEE, Wis. — If it’s summer and Thursday night in Pewaukee, that usually means there’s a water ski show. It has been that way for the last 40 years.
The Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club is celebrating 4 decades of entertaining the community. Thursday, it is hosting its Alumni Night. Their longest member Mike “Rocky” Rotar will be among the performers.
In 1984 Rocky showed up to the beach in Pewaukee to learn about a new water ski club from a man starting it and he has never stopped coming.
“His emphasis was on commitment and it was the first and last time I saw him,” said Rocky. “I never left.”
Watch: Pewaukee man performs for four decades with water ski club
Not only has he stayed, but he brought a couple more generations into the fold. His daughter and son skied while growing up and now his grandchildren ski with him.
Phil Shepet is the president of the ski club. He says he only has been doing it for 20 years.
“I pale compared to Rocky’s experience,” said Phil.
He says some clubs are competitive, but he thinks their laid-back attitude keeps people sticking around for generations.
“We aren’t really a competitive team and we are doing it just for fun and we are just trying to entertain the people who come here,” said Phil.
“Long-time members just become a family, a second family. It is just kind of amazing,” said Rocky.
The last shows of the season are next Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:20 p.m. and on Labor Day at 5:30 p.m. Both are at Lakefront Park, 222 W Wisconsin Ave, Pewaukee. You can see the details here.
