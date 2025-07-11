PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A week after a drowning at Pewaukee Lake, TMJ4 rode along with the people who help keep visitors safe in the water - the Pewaukee Lake Patrol.

The patrol stays busy during summer months when the lake gets crowded with boaters, swimmers and families enjoying Wisconsin's waterways. Their vigilance comes at a critical time following recent water safety incidents in the area.

Watch: Pewaukee Lake Patrol works to keep boaters and swimmers safe following recent drowning

Pewaukee Lake Patrol works to keep boaters and swimmers safe following recent drowning

"First thing you look for in a boat is whether the people are operating it properly," said Officer Bill Spankowski of the Pewaukee Lake Patrol.

During our time on the water, patrol officers conducted safety checks and monitored lake activities. They explained that unsafe behavior like hanging over the boat will usually earn you a ticket right away.

TMJ4 Officer Bill Spankowski of the Pewaukee Lake Patrol

"It is that rogue wave that could come in, knock you off and push you underneath the water and underneath the boat, so that is an automatic violation," said Sgt. Melissa Schmackle.

The patrol's work takes on added significance after last weekend's tragedy when a 17-year-old drowned after attempting to swim from the fishing pier to a buoy. This week, there was also a call for a swimmer who did not resurface at City Beach in Oconomowoc. That turned out to be a false alarm.

TMJ4 Sgt. Melissa Schmackle of Pewaukee Lake Patrol

These incidents highlight why the patrol keeps swimmer safety as their top priority. They understand community concerns about water safety and work closely with other emergency responders.

"The sooner we can get the dive members in the water, the faster we can get that recovery and hopefully the survival rate there the faster we can get them out of the water. So it is all hands on deck. We call everybody," Schmackle said.

Most of their time is spent rescuing people stranded on boats and jet skis when mechanical issues arise. During the Fourth of July weekend alone, they helped three people with such problems.

For families like Lawrence Brown's who enjoy fishing on the lake, the patrol's presence provides peace of mind.

"She loves to fish," Brown said his wife as they were checked by patrol officers. After passing their safety inspection, Brown expressed his appreciation for the patrol's work.

tmj4 Pewaukee Lake Patrol boat

"You don't get enough credit for all the great stuff you do," Brown told the officers. "It is always great out here."

If you have questions about what is allowed on Pewaukee Lake this link takes you to a list of its ordinances. In Wisconsin, each lake is allowed to have its own specific regulations.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip