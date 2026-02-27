Pewaukee High School's 'Matilda' opens this weekend, backed by community fine arts supporters

PEWAUKEE — Pewaukee High School's production of "Matilda" opened last night and runs through the weekend, supported by a parent-led nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping the fine arts alive in the district.

I was out in Waukesha County this morning to learn more about the Pewaukee Friends of the Fine Arts — known as FOFA — and the work the group does to support students in the school's band, choir, and drama programs.

Juliet Mock, a member of FOFA and a regular morning viewer, reached out with an email inviting us to come cover the program and the show. She is typically up early working out when she watches, and her message prompted the visit.

Juliette described the organization as a booster club for the fine arts.

Kidd O'Shea

"We're like a booster club for the fine arts programs, so, um, for the choir program and the band, as well as our drama club, um, we try to reach out to those teachers every beginning of the school year to see what do you need, what can we help raise funds for, what do you need money for?" Juliet said.

FOFA is a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization made up of parent board members. The group raises funds throughout the school year to cover needs across the fine arts programs — from band instruments and uniforms to choir robes and auditorium lighting.

"It could be uniforms or new band instruments. It could be new choir robes. It could be lighting for our auditorium and our theater," Juliette said. "We do a lot of different fundraising for the students who are just incredibly talented, and we really just want to support them and promote the fine arts here at our schools."

"Matilda" opened last night at Pewaukee High School and continues this weekend. Tickets are available for those who want to attend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

