Pewaukee High School students walk out to protest ICE immigration enforcement operations

PEWAUKEE — Students at Pewaukee High School staged a walkout Wednesday to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, joining a wave of demonstrations across southeastern Wisconsin in recent weeks.

The students walked out of class during school pickup time, chanting and waving signs in opposition to ICE immigration enforcement activities that have been taking place in Minneapolis.

"For these people who are just coming here for a better life who didn't do anything actually wrong besides just coming here, they should definitely still be allowed here," said Hailyn Davis, one of the organizers.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Davis and fellow organizer Natalie Rose said they were inspired by other student walkouts happening throughout the area. The demonstration comes as the Trump administration announced on Wednesday the withdrawal of hundreds of officers from Minnesota.

However, that news doesn't change Rose's perspective on the issue.

"I think as long as they're there in Minnesota or anywhere around our country, there's going to be problems," Rose said.

While the demonstration wasn't the largest one in recent weeks, with around two dozen students participating, they say it's important to share their voice in Waukesha.

"I think it's just important that it helps get our message out there that even in a predominantly MAGA area of Wisconsin, we still have a voice and there are still people that do care within this community," Rose said.

Some students in the Area support ICE immigration enforcement. Devin Burg, who leads the Arrowhead High School chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative action group, believes immigration laws should be enforced.

"I believe all people should be treated kindly, but there also needs to be laws for a nation to operate, and you can't have open borders otherwise; there is chaos that will ensue," Burg said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

While Burg supports everyone's First Amendment right to protest, he believes some demonstrations could interfere with ICE's immigration enforcement goals.

"I think the protesters have made it worse; they have that right, but by aggravating and almost intimidating the ICE agencies to really draw away from the whole cause, which is what ICE is there for," Burg said.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip