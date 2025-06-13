Pewaukee businesses unite against hate after second anti-gay incident

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — After a second anti-gay incident in just over a month, Pewaukee business owners and employees are standing together to show that hate doesn't represent their community.

"Pewaukee has definitely come together. It is a good community. Random things of hate doesn't need to take this town down," said Matt Draper, co-owner of Pewaukee Tattoo Parlor.

TMJ4 Matt Draper, co-owner of the Pewaukee Tattoo Parlor, carries flowers that he is giving to the Beach Bum Bakery.

The first incident occurred in late April when hate mail was sent to Draper’s co-owner at the Pewaukee Tattoo Parlor who is gay. The mail included pride flags shaped into a swastikas.

Then on June 1, police say a 25-year-old woman confronted workers at Beach Bum Bakery and yelled homophobic slurs at one of the gay employees.

TMJ4 Beach Bum Bakery in downtown Pewaukee

"I don't think it is a representation of Pewaukee at all," said Jess Washburn, owner of Daily Dose Juice Bar.

When I visited downtown Pewaukee, business owners shared how they're responding to these troubling events by supporting one another. Many expressed concern about what these incidents mean for their tight-knit community and how they can work together to ensure everyone feels welcome.

TMJ4 Jess Washburm is the owner of the Daily Dose Juice Bar.

Hannah Bradley, an employee who identifies as gay, described her reaction to the incidents.

"It was very heartbreaking," Bradley said. "It is tough as somebody in the LGBT community. It is knowing that people in my community hate me and others like me just for existing."

TMJ4 Hannah Bradley works in downtown Pewaukee.

That's why Bradley and others in the Pewaukee business community are standing together against hate.

"It is sad to see that happen in a community that is very supportive of one another," said Washburn.

During my visit, I witnessed firsthand how businesses are supporting each other. Draper was walking down the street with a bouquet for Beach Bum Bakery, the target of the most recent incident.

TMJ4 The note attached to the flowers going to the Beach Bum Bakery.

"Nobody deserves that kind of hate and after we received it they reached out to us and sent their love to us. So thought it was reciprocal," Draper said.

Dave Olson, owner of Studio 360 Photography, believes combating hate starts at the individual level.

TMJ4 Dave Olson stands in front of his business, Studio 360 Photography.

"I think it starts with yourself. I think it starts with your neighbors and hopefully that acceptance and love can spread to everyone else," Olson said.

Bradley emphasized her commitment to supporting others in the community by being a gay person standing up and speaking out.

"I want to offer that support as a person," she said.

The Village of Pewaukee Police cited the 25-year-old woman with disorderly conduct and parking illegally. They are still investigating the hate letter mailed to the tattoo shop.

