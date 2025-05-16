PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 62-year-old school bus driver for the Pewaukee School District has been arrested following an incident with a child younger than 12 years old. The incident occurred on Tuesday on a school bus and was reported to police by the child's parents. After reviewing bus video footage, police say the driver turned himself in on Wednesday.

TMJ4 School buses driving away from Pewaukee Schools.

Parents in the Pewaukee community received a letter from the school superintendent informing them that a bus driver had been arrested for a "child related crime."

"No one wants to get a letter like that, so your head goes everywhere," said Kristen Harden, a Pewaukee parent.

TMJ4 Kristen Harden, a Pewaukee parent, holds her toddler.

Harden, whose two older children typically ride the bus, decided to keep them off the bus following the news.

"I didn't put them on the bus today," Harden said. "You get a letter like that and you get a little nervous.”

WATCH: Pewaukee bus driver arrested for incident involving child under 12

Some parents weren't aware of the situation until TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf informed them.

"It is good to know because I wasn't aware at all," said Almeia Francis, another Pewaukee parent.

TMJ4 Almeia Francis, a Pewaukee parent

Francis mentioned her daughter rode the bus to her 4k program at the start of the school year but no longer does.

"I am actually worried about her riding the bus so she doesn't ride the bus anymore," Francis said.

Sal Sendik

This incident follows other recent school bus-related concerns in the area. In January, a 4-year-old boy in Sussex died after being run over by his bus. A few weeks later, a Hartland bus driver was charged with reckless driving after refusing to let children off his bus.

"I will pick them up today but I don't know what tomorrow will bring," Harden said. “I just hope we get more information.”

The case has been referred to the district attorney. At this time, the bus driver has not been criminally charged.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

