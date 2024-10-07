'People need it': Waukesha woman grows food to feed people at the Hope Center

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — A master gardener and a nonprofit are working together to bring the concept of farm-to-table to life every day for a community in need. Today, Molly Llanas was honored for her volunteer work by the Waukesha Service Club. Many people reached out to TMJ4 to share the impact Molly has had on the community.

From the garden to the kitchen, the seamless transfer of produce from the Green Power Garden in Mukwonago to the Hope Center in downtown Waukesha happens every other day.

“I’ve got some onions, some tomatoes, some watermelon,” said Molly as she helped load a truck for the Hope Center.

Molly became a master gardener 14 years ago through the UW Extension, the same time the Green Power Garden was created. Initially, the garden was meant to teach 4-H kids and the community about gardening skills. However, Molly transformed it into a continuous food source for the Hope Center.

“We just patterned our work nights on the days they were going to cook,” said Molly.

One of the people involved in the process is Steve Rice, affectionately known as "Kitchen Steve" by the Green Power Garden team. Steve, the chef at the Hope Center, arrives with a truck and loads up the produce he will use. The Hope Center serves three meals a day to the homeless and low-income residents of Waukesha County.

“Peppers we can use for every meal—scrambled eggs for breakfast and whatever we make for dinner,” Steve explained.

“This is the most farm-to-table experience you could have, right?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“Probably,” Molly replied. “For those who don’t have enough.”

Green Power Garden is run by volunteers who come to learn gardening from Molly while also helping grow the food. In season, Molly spends nearly every night in the garden after working her regular job. She has volunteered for 14 years and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I can’t not. People need it,” said Molly.

She operates the garden at almost no cost. The plants are donated, and rainwater is collected to water the garden, ensuring that every bit of what they grow goes to the Hope Center.

