People living on popular Pewaukee road say speed limits are inconsistent and dangerous

People who live on a major Pewaukee road say the inconsistent speeds right off the highway are making it dangerous.

"Isn't this traffic crazy?” asked Debby Fischer who was standing next to Meadowbrook Road.

TMJ4 Debby and Tom Fischer live next to Meadowbrook Road.

Debby and Tom Fischer have lived next to Meadowbrook Road for nearly 30 years. When you first exit I-94 the speed limit drops to 35 miles per hour and then jumps to 45 miles per hour for less than a mile. That small section is where they say people speed.

“It is just too fast,” said Debby Fischer.

"People have to navigate through traffic to get out. If they would make a consistent speed limit along this road then it could make it a little bit easier for residents along this road to navigate,” said Tom Fischer.

TMJ4 Area of Meadowbrook Road where the speed limit is 45 mph.

They came to our Let's Talk Waukesha community event in April worried about inconsistent speed on a road that they say has become residential. A month later, there was a deadly crash on Meadowbrook Road.

TMJ4 News looked into the Wisconsin Department of Transportation crash maps for the stretch of road from I-94 to College Avenue. We found there have been 8 injury crashes in the last two years with one death.

TMJ4 Patrick Kettner, lives in Pewaukee, says the speeds on Meadowbrook don't match the area.

We also reached out to the Waukesha County Department of Public Works which controls the road. They said they did a speed study on Meadowbrook Road in 2022 and they gave it to us.

It says: "National guidance recommends the posted speed limit should be within 5 mph of the 85th percentile for speed." That means the speed 85% of people drive at and they say their data shows it is 46 mph.

People say just because that is what people are driving doesn't mean it is the right speed.

TMJ4 Catherine Ellingboe has lived on the road for 50 years

"The speed limit doesn't seem to match the people from the freeway to the road to right here,” said Patrick Kettner who lives in Pewaukee.

"My brother's been rear-ended and one of my kids have been rear-ended. They are coming up on you so fast they can't see you are turning into my driveway,” said Catherine Ellingboe.

She has lived on the road for 50 years and says she wants the speed limit lowered to 35 mph. TMJ4 News asked Waukesha County DPW if there were any plans to change it and they said when people follow the speed limit they believe it is the "appropriate speed limit"

