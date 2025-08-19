‘People can be really good’: Daughter grateful as volunteers clean up parents’ home

BROOKFIELD — After last week’s historic flooding, dozens of volunteers in bright orange shirts are fanning out across southeast Wisconsin to help families clear out damaged homes.

The relief effort is led by Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian nonprofit that mobilizes volunteers to respond to natural disasters.

TMJ4 News Jaime Keoshian

Their base of operations is Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, where crews are dispatched daily to the neighborhoods hardest hit by floodwaters.

On Tuesday, volunteers worked in a Wauwatosa basement, hauling out waterlogged belongings, power washing, and vacuuming away damage.

For homeowners like Larry and Pat, both in their 80s, the help has been a lifeline.

“My 85- and 88-year-old parents [were] wading through the water to get to higher ground,” said their daughter, Lisa French.

“Stuff is overwhelming. Stuff can be really bad. People can be really good.”

TMJ4 News Lisa French and her parents Larry and Pat Polacek.

French said the team’s assistance made it possible for her parents to stay in their home that night.

“Just a bunch of angels walking through our lives this week,” she said through tears. “Words can’t express how appreciative I am.”

Samaritan’s Purse program manager Jaime Keoshian said the group had more than 175 open work orders by midweek.

“We call it the orange army of volunteers, or some might say angels in orange,” Keoshian said. “They are the boots on the ground, trying to help these homeowners get stuff out.”

The organization provides its services free of charge, supplying tools and coordinating volunteer labor. Some of those helping have traveled from outside Wisconsin to assist.

“We will be here as long as there’s work to do,” Keoshian said.

For French, the impact goes beyond drywall and debris.

“The fact these are volunteers giving up time for my family—it’s amazing,” she said.

Residents in need of cleanup help can call 833-747-1234, ext. 3.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at spvolunteer.org.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip