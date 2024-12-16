'It hits closer to home:' Palmyra-Eagle's principal reacts to shooting at Abundant Life Christian School

PALMYRA, Wis. — Abundant Life Christian School's basketball team was scheduled to host Palmyra-Eagle’s team this evening.

That game was postponed because of the school shooting.

Kari Timm, the Principal of Palmyra-Eagle High School, said the schools play in the same athletic conference, and many students and families have connections to Abundant Life School, which is why today’s tragedy is affecting many of her students.

She tells TMJ4 that she has been checking on all of them throughout the day.

“Our kids have been to that school. I think that is one of the hardest realities. They were like 'we have been in that building. We know that school,’" Timm explained. "Their kids have come here. We have been in the same conference for quite a few years. It is a building we have visited multiple times with families and kids."

Rebecca Klopf: “How are kids reacting to that?”

“It hits closer to home. It is harder because they can put a real face and a name to it. Unfortunately, I think at times we become numb to it, but it really does bring it home today,” said Timm.

Palmyra-Eagle has made counselors available to any students who need to talk or be supported.

