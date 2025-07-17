Packers season ticket holder warns fans after tickets stolen in potential cyber theft

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A longtime Green Bay Packers season ticket holder is warning other fans to secure their accounts after his tickets were fraudulently transferred to someone else.

Darryl Enriquez discovered earlier this week that his Packers season tickets had disappeared from his account when he tried to transfer some to his children.

"I opened one of the portals and it said all of your tickets had been transferred. I thought 'oh man' then I became shocked and angry and upset," Enriquez said.

The tickets have been in Enriquez's family for generations.

"It's intergenerational. My father got these tickets back in the early 60s," Enriquez explained.

When checking his account, Enriquez found the tickets had been claimed by someone using his name but with a different email address.

"I was shocked and puzzled, I mean, because that's never happened before and as a county board supervisor I get a lot of training on internet safety, and I know that nobody had access to my site other than me," Enriquez said.

The county supervisor immediately contacted the Packers ticket office after discovering the theft.

"I talked to a person there who assured me that I would get the tickets back," Enriquez said.

He also filed a fraud report with the Waukesha Police Department. Police said they are waiting for the ticket seller to conduct its fraud investigation before utilizing their resources to further investigate the case.

WPD also said it's crucial to be aware of links and attachments sent to your phone or email that you're not expecting. They recommend never clicking on links or attachments and reporting cyber security threats to local law enforcement.

A spokesperson with the Packers said:

"Though the Packers don’t comment on specific Season Ticket Holder accounts, we do investigate all reported instances of suspicious account activity with the appropriate authorities. While unauthorized activity on Season Ticket Holder accounts is rare, it does happen, and the Packers regularly remind Season Ticket Holders of the steps they can take to help protect their account information."

As the Packers season approaches, we encourage account holders to regularly log in, monitor for unusual activity and contact the Packers Ticket Office if they have any concerns.

For Enriquez, the tickets represent more than just admission to games.

"Every time you walk into the bowl, you get kinda awe struck, it's kinda like oh my, cause it's so majestic. And then you get to know the people around your seats," Enriquez said.

As football season approaches, Enriquez wants other fans to take precautions.

"Just look at your site, and secure your tickets. I don't blame anybody for this happening because everybody has stepped up and will rectify it, but still an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Enriquez said.

