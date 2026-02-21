One person evacuated from structure fire in Delafield early Saturday morning

DELAFIELD — The Waukesha County Communications received a report of a residential fire alarm from an alarm monitoring company for a single-family home on early Saturday morning at around 3:48 a.m. South Lapham Peak Road in Delafield, according to a statement from the Lake Country Fire and Rescue.

The Lake Country Fire and Rescue responded to the call at around 3:55 a.m. and when crews arrived at the scene, they found some residents standing outside after evacuating the home.

Crews from the Western Lakes Fire District, Hartland Fire Department and the Village of Waukesha Fire Department along with the City of Delafield Police Department arrived at the scene after Lake Country Fire and Rescue firefighters confirmed an active fire and requested an upgraded response.

While doing a primary search on the second floor, they found one victim in a bedroom and evacuated them to safety.

The victim was brought to medical personnel and was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

The firefighters had also reunited the family with their pet turtle named Franklin who they had found int he home.

The fire was brought under control at around 4:25 a.m. with the cause remaining under investigation.

