BROOKFIELD. WIS. — Brookfield resident Ed Miklavcic, one of the last living survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack, turned 106 years old on Thursday. According to the Associated Press, as of December, there were only 12 Pearl Harbor survivors still alive, and none were younger than 100 years old. For decades, Miklavcic has represented the survivors of the attack.

TMJ4 Ed Miklavcic (106) holds a picture of himself during World War II.

Miklavcic enlisted in the military in 1940 at 20 years old. He found himself stationed at the Wheeler Army Airfield at Pearl Harbor just days before the attack happened.

Watch: One of the last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors and Brookfield resident turns 106

One of the last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors and Brookfield resident turns 106

"The enlistment was for Wisconsin and Illinois personnel and 1,500 of us went," Miklavcic said.

National Park Service, Pearl Harbor National Memorial A fireboat pours water onto the burning battleship USS West Virginia BB-48 following the attack by Japanese naval aircraft. The USS Tennessee in background per National Park Service, Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

When the attack began, Miklavcic was heading to breakfast.

"The first bomb hit the second barrack which was directly behind us. So there was probably a couple hundred that died in the hallway," Miklavcic said. "From then on it was strafing up and down the street.”

TMJ4 Ed Miklavcic, Pearl Harbor Attack Survivor

He and others survived by hiding in a home while Japanese aircraft used machine guns to shoot at people and planes.

"We had no guns issued or anything and all the planes were disarmed," Miklavcic said.

National Parks Service, Pearl Harbor National Memorial. “Battleship Row - Dense smoke rises from the forward and midships portion of the USS Arizona BB-39. Just ahead of her (L-R) the sinking USS West Virginia BB-48 outboard with the slightly damaged USS Tennessee BB-43 inboard,” courtesy of National Parks Service, Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

After Pearl Harbor, Miklavcic spent the war stationed in the Pacific, serving for five years. He spent nine months on Iwo Jima during what is considered the bloodiest fighting in the Pacific, where nearly 7,000 people died and 20,000 others were wounded.

TMJ4 Ed Miklavcic, a Pearl Harbor Attack Survivor also served during the battle of Iwo Jima. He holds a private photo taken of the second flag placed on Iwo Jima. It sits on his dresser in his room.



"I was at the beginning of the war. I left Iwo Jima the day before we dropped the first atomic bomb," Miklavcic said.

Today, Miklavcic still keeps a photo of the flag raised on Iwo Jima on his dresser. He regularly shares his memories of Pearl Harbor and World War II, noting that while it is important, it is also difficult.

TMJ4 Ed Miklavcic, Pearl Harbor Attack Survivor

"It is very hard on me because it brings back memories I don’t want to remember," Miklavcic said. "The world should be at peace. The way it is now is not right.”

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