One dead after Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash, New Berlin police say

NEW BERLIN — According to the New Berlin Police Department, one person is dead following a motorcycle crash.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday, June 21, in the area of 147th St. and National Ave.
Police say the driver of another involved vehicle did not sustain major injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the New Berlin Police Department. Police have said that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors.
West National Ave. will remain closed from Sunnyslope Ave and Coffee Rd. until the investigation is complete.
The New Berlin Police Department has not released any further information on the incident.
