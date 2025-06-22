One dead after Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash, New Berlin police say

NEW BERLIN — According to the New Berlin Police Department, one person is dead following a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday, June 21, in the area of 147th St. and National Ave.

Police say the driver of another involved vehicle did not sustain major injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the New Berlin Police Department. Police have said that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors.

West National Ave. will remain closed from Sunnyslope Ave and Coffee Rd. until the investigation is complete.

The New Berlin Police Department has not released any further information on the incident.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip