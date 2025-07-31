Olympic wrestler Ben Askren auctions singlet to cover medical expenses after double lung transplant

WALES, Wis. — Olympic wrestler and former MMA fighter Ben Askren is auctioning off his Olympic singlet to help pay for mounting medical expenses following his double lung transplant.

The auction is taking place Thursday at Kettle Moraine High School during a wrestling tournament that has drawn hundreds of supporters.

The Hartland native recently returned to the hospital after doctors discovered an infection during a routine checkup.

Community members came together Thursday to show their support for Askren — who serves as a coach, mentor and friend to many.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

