Olympic athlete to share message of perseverance at Carroll University commencement

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Students graduating from Carroll University will hear a message of perseverance through failure from an Olympic athlete turned broadcaster. Carrie Toffelson will deliver the commencement address, sharing her journey of overcoming disappointment to achieve her Olympic dreams.

Toffelson's path to the Olympics took an unexpected turn during the 2004 U.S. Olympic Track trials.

TMJ4 Carrie Toffelson is an Olympic athlete and broadcaster.

"The 5,000 meters was my main event. And I went in with one of the top fastest times in the country that year," Toffelson said.

Despite her strong position, a momentary lapse in focus changed everything.

"I kind of had a mental lapse with two and half laps to go. I just for a moment, didn't go," Toffelson said.

Photo provided Carrie Toffelson at the 2004 Olympic Games.

That split-second hesitation cost Toffelson what was supposed to be her spot in the Olympic Games.

"It broke me. It broke me big time," Toffelson said.

Photo provided Carrie Toffelson

Toffelson's athletic promise had been evident since middle school, when she began posting top national times. At 16, she trained at the Olympic training center alongside Wisconsin native and U.S. speed skater Bonnie Blair.

After her devastating loss in the 5,000 meters, Toffelson's agent suggested she try other races.

"There's no other race I want to run except the Olympics," Toffelson said.

After allowing herself just one day to mourn, Toffelson entered the 1,500 meters without expecting to qualify.

"The fire was burning," Toffelson said. "I ended up leading and just kept leading."

Photo provided Carrie Toffelson working as a broadcaster at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

That determination paid off as she fulfilled her dream of competing at the Athens Olympics.

Four years later, Toffelson developed pneumonia and couldn't qualify for the next Olympics. However, she has since built a career as a broadcaster and returned to the Olympics in 2024 to call races for the Olympic network in Paris.

Photo Provided Carrie Toffelson at the Eiffel Tower in Paris while covering the Olympic Games.

"I want all of these people I share my story with that you have to be able to re-adjust and get the most out of yourself not matter what position you are in. And you will go through those downtimes but that is where you learn the most about yourself. But if you preserve and get back out there, you never know what will happen," Toffelson said.

The Carroll University commencement ceremony will take place on Saturday.

