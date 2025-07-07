DELAFIELD, Wis. — A Waukesha County man is taking his running to unexpected places, showing that fitness can happen anywhere - even between the aisles of your local grocery store.

Clay Ljungberg, known as FarFetchedFitnessWisco on TikTok, recently completed an ultramarathon inside the Albrecht’s Sentry Foods in Delafield, running 27.5 miles while pushing a shopping cart.

TMJ4 Clay Ljungberg runs inside the Albrecht's Sentry Foods in Delafield.

"The only place cool with me doing it was Albretch's Sentry," Ljungberg said.

Oconomowoc TikToker runs ultramarathon inside grocery store to inspire fitness anywhere

The Oconomowoc resident created his TikTok account after receiving a diagnosis that will eventually require hip replacement surgery. Rather than slowing down, he decided to make the most of his remaining running days.

Photo provided Talking on the intercom at Alrecht's Sentry Foods on his TikTok page.

"I just thought I will go full steam ahead with doing the most ridiculous things I can," Ljungberg said.

After hearing from community members about Ljungberg's unique running locations, TMJ4 reached out to learn more about what drives him to choose such unconventional running spots. The grocery store marathon came about through a chance connection.

"The store director's son had seen Clay outside of Menards going up and down the cement strip. We kind of thought it would be funny," said Jordan Jeanpierre, the marketing director at Albrecht’s Sentry Foods in Delafield.

Photo provided How Clay Ljungberg ran an ultramarathon inside the Albrecht's Sentry while pushing a grocery cart.

The store allowed Ljungberg to run inside when they were closed and even offered him access to food items while he completed it. The overnight crew supported his efforts by making him pizza and doughnuts.

"It has kind of become a running gag that I will eat anything along my runs, so I was kind of happy I got some real food," Ljungberg said.

TMJ4 Jordan Jeanpierre is the marketing director at Albretch’s Sentry.

During our conversation at the store, Ljungberg showed me his running technique and revealed his favorite section to run through.

"In the frozen section the lighting is really good and it is nice and cold, and that is a huge relief when I was in here for seven hours," Ljungberg said.

TMJ4 TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf and Clay Ljungberg at Albrecht’s Sentry Foods in Delafield.

Before the Sentry ultramarathon, Ljungberg had gained attention for running marathons in other unusual locations, including the roundabout in Oconomowoc.

