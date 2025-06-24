Not far from the quiet scenes of Lake Country, the Oconomowoc Area Senior Center buzzes with activity, laughter and friendship.

The center hosts 800 members from throughout Waukesha County who come together for ping pong, dice games, basket weaving and more.

Jack Thomas, a retired firefighter, visits for the ping pong and stays for the camaraderie.

"I've never experienced that outside of the firehouse," Thomas said. "And when I meet with these guys to play, they fill that void."

Watch: Oconomowoc senior center fosters community and connection for many in Waukesha County

Oconomowoc senior center fosters community and connection for many in Waukesha County

With approximately 150 events each month, the center provides endless opportunities for seniors to stay engaged and connected.

Lisa Stafford, who serves on the center's board, is a frequent visitor.

Susan Kim Lisa Stafford contributes to the Oconomowoc Area Senior Center community by serving on its board

For many members, the center provides crucial social connections during significant life transitions. Hank Schneider joined during a difficult period in his life.

"I got in this about 6 months after my wife died because I was climbing the walls at home without enough to do. And I've been here ever since," Schneider said. "You can sit at home and feel sorry for yourself or you can come here, have fun, laugh."

While programming targets seniors, the center welcomes all ages. Ten-year-old Ava, who attends with her grandmother, enjoys the vibrant atmosphere.

"I just think it's fun being around these people. They're so energetic and fun," Ava said.

Susan Kim Ava loves coming to the Oconomowoc Area Senior Center with her grandmother

Ginni Hicks, president of the Oconomowoc Area Senior Center, emphasizes that keeping seniors engaged is central to their mission.

"What I love is coming into this building and the laughter and connection of everybody that is here," Hicks said. "Feeling like when you walk in, you're coming home."

When asked why engagement is so important for seniors, Hicks pointed to the dangers of isolation: "Isolation, getting old, becoming dormant, and dying."

The center's presence was strongly felt at TMJ4's recent 'Let's Talk Oconomowoc' event, where members showed up in significant numbers.

"I was flabbergasted that all those people showed up," Hicks said. "It was nice, healthy group representation saying 'Hey we're here. We are part of the fabric of Oconomowoc.'"

Susan Kim Ginni Hanks is the president of the Oconomowoc Area Senior Center

Membership costs just $25 a year, with many members volunteering to organize events and teach classes to keep costs affordable.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip