An openly gay Waukesha County priest credits Pope Francis for allowing him to come out after years of hiding. Father Greg Greiten of the Milwaukee Archdiocese said Pope Francis' inclusive leadership created a path for him to live authentically while continuing his ministry in the Catholic Church.

TMJ4 Father Greg Geiten stands in a building at Redemptorist Retreat Center in Oconomowoc.

"It was just an openness of opening his heart, his compassion, his understanding to embrace those who felt excluded and on the margins for so long in the church,” said Greiten of Pope Francis’ leadership.

Oconomowoc Priest: Pope Francis' 'Who am I to judge?' statement allowed me to come out as gay

Greiten credits the Pope's compassionate approach to LGBTQ+ Catholics as transformative for both his personal journey and the broader church community.

Greiten, who knew he was gay since age 24, kept his identity hidden until Pope Francis' signaled a shift in the church's approach.

Gregorio Borgia/AP Pope Francis attends a inter-religious ceremony for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, in Rome Oct. 20, 2020 (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

"I came out in December 2017 as a gay priest. For many years, I kept that in hiding, but it was because of Pope Francis being an inspiration. And I know when Pope Francis said, 'Who am I to judge?' I know those words have lived on not only for me as a gay priest but for the entire LGBTQ community," Greiten said.

TMJ4 Father Greg Geiten lights a candle at the Redemptorist Retreat Center in Oconomowoc.

The priest has led congregations in south Milwaukee, including St. Bernadette's, and is now moving to a parish in Waukesha County, closer to his home in Oconomowoc.

As Catholics begin the process of selecting a new pope following Francis' death, Greiten acknowledges uncertainty but believes lasting change has occurred.

Photo provided Father Greg Geiten at church services.

"There is always uncertainty with what is going to happen but the door has been open and people have felt welcomed," Greiten said.

