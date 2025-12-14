Oconomowoc police investigating text message threat made towards Nature Hill Intermediate School

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Police Department is investigating a threat that was made towards Nature Hill Intermediate School on Friday.

According to an email sent by the Nature Hill principal to families of students on Saturday, the school was notified by Oconomowoc PD of a safety threat shared on social media Friday that indicated someone planned to bring a gun to school on Monday.

The principal's email reads that Nature Hill's student resource officer immediately began an investigation into the threatening text message after learning about it late Friday night.

A concerned parent shared a screenshot of the threatening text message with TMJ4, which reads in part, "Ima bring a gun to school and pull the fire alarm," and, "So then everyone is in one place."

The principal adds that if anyone sees or hears a threat that puts the safety of its school, students or staff in danger, to report it immediately, even if it takes place at night or during the weekend.

If you have any information about who made this text message threat towards Nature Hill Intermediate School, the principal encourages you to inform the Oconomowoc Police Department, the school's main office building (262-569-4940) or the Wisconsin DOJ's anonymous reporting tool Speak Up Speak Out.

The school says it plans to release more information as it learns more from Oconomowoc PD's investigation.

