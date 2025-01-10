Oconomowoc farm owner weighs in on limited egg availability, higher prices

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Customers may notice grocery store signs pointing to a nationwide egg shortage due to limited inventory, along with higher prices for the food staple.

The average price for a dozen Grade A large eggs was $3.64 in November, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The average price was down from $3.82 in September 2024, but up compared to $2.13 in November 2023.

TMJ4 News Grocery store signs alerts customers to nationwide egg shortage.

On the TMJ4 Facebook page, nearly 2,000 people weighed in on what they recently paid for eggs and where. Some users say they are paying $5 for a dozen eggs.

From bird flu to seasonal demand, some grocers tell TMJ4 that the perfect storm is impacting the availability and cost of eggs.

"If it's more than $3 a dozen, that sounds like a lot to me," customer William Moglia said.

Shoppers who talked with TMJ4 say they are more flexible on what eggs they buy to account for the price.

"Where I used to just pick based on other criteria, now I do pay attention to the price too, so I can get something in the middle range," shopper Elizabeth Strasma explained.

"It doesn't feel worse than last year or the year before. I would say we're a little more prepared for it," said Michael Gutschenritter, owner of Three Brothers Farm.

TMJ4 News Michael Gutschenritter is the owner of Three Brothers Farm in Oconomowoc. Their farm produces Prairie Gold Organic Eggs.

Gutschenritter's farm in Oconomowoc produces Prairie Gold Organic Eggs. He says demand is "through the roof" as larger conventional producers are struggling.

Gutschenritter explained that one of the stores they deliver to normally receives 12 to 15 cases of eggs, but recently that number jumped to 60 within a week.

Additionally, Gutschenritter noted that their local farm has not raised prices. He hopes customers see the importance of supporting smaller farms.

"I think the grocery store managers understand that there's resiliency in the local food movement. We are generally the ones who will not end up getting avian flu and will be able to provide," Gutschenritter stated.

The Wisconsin Grocers Association tells TMJ4 that egg production is expected to rebound later in 2025 as flocks are rebuilt.

"While egg prices have increased, it's important to note that this is due to a number of temporary challenges and at least one ongoing challenge. Industry efforts are focused on stabilizing supply and ensuring affordability," said Mike Semmann, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association.

