OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Two Oconomowoc women currently battling breast cancer wanted to change the way hope is symbolized. Traditionally, a bell is rung when someone finishes cancer treatment, but these two friends say that, as the disease has evolved, so should this symbol of hope.

TMJ4 Laura Donofrio (left) and Kristin Bencivenga are friends and neighors who are both battling breast cancer. They started a non-profit called Hope Chimes to get bells into cancer centers to provide hope for patients.

Kristin Bencivenga recently rang the newly installed bell at Aurora Medical Center’s Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic in Summit. She helped install the bell through her newly formed nonprofit, Hope Chimes. Kristin, 42, a mother of three, is currently fighting breast cancer.

“I was diagnosed at stage 2a. That means I have some lymph node involvement,” said Kristin.

Photo provided Kristin Bencivenga getting cancer treatment.

Her friend, Laura Donofrio, learned about the tradition of ringing a bell at the end of cancer treatment.

Photo provided Laura Donofrio (left) and Kristin Bencivenga are friends and Oconomowoc moms.

“To celebrate the end of treatment, not all the different milestones along the way. So that leaves out people who will never necessarily complete treatment because they are stage 4 or choose to walk away from treatment,” Kristin explained.

TMJ4 Kristin Bencivenga is a breast cancer survivor and founder of Hope Chimes.

As a neonatal intensive care unit nurse, Kristin understands how important it is for people to stay positive while battling health issues. She and Laura decided to bring bells back but focus on celebrating cancer milestones, like a positive scan or procedure, not just the end of treatment. This summer, while in the middle of creating their nonprofit, Hope Chimes, Laura discovered she also had breast cancer.

Watch: Bringing hope to breast cancer patients.

Oconomowoc breast cancer fighters start non-profit to bring hope to all cancer patients

“At the biopsy, they found a secondary spot. They said, ‘We’re already here, let’s take a secondary biopsy,’ and when we did that, it came back that I had DCIS, which is ductal carcinoma in situ,” said Laura.

TMJ4 Laura Donofrio is breast cancer survivor and founder of Hope Chimes.

Also known as intraductal carcinoma or stage 0 breast cancer, DCIS means the cancer has not spread beyond the walls of the ducts. Laura, a mother of four, had a lumpectomy this summer, but her treatment path will differ from Kristin’s, involving either radiation or a mastectomy.

“You don’t have to go through chemo for every cancer,” said Laura. “Cancer takes different journeys, so it’s about what’s best for your body and for you.”

Photo provided Kristin Bencivenga and Laura Donofrio stand in front of the newly installed bell at Aurora Medical Center’s Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic in Summit.



This aligns with their nonprofit's mission to celebrate milestones for anyone fighting cancer.

“There are so many moments where you feel scared or lost and you don’t know what tomorrow will bring. So any chance you have where there’s a possibility of hope, it’s enough to get you through,” said Kristin.

The women are now raising money to install Hope Chimes bells in cancer treatment centers around the area. You can donate or learn more here.

