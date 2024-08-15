NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Cinema enthusiasts in Oconomowoc celebrate 85 years of Oz

People from all over the country have been calling the office of the City of Oconomowoc to plan their travel for a special event that happens every five years. Get your ruby slippers, put your hair in pigtails, and follow the yellow brick road into downtown.

It was this time in August, 85 years ago, that "The Wizard of Oz" premiered at the Strand Theater in downtown Oconomowoc. To help celebrate, you’ll get an "Over the Rainbow" experience Thursday.

I spoke with volunteer Lorena Luke, who plays a big part in this event. She works with Moonlit Movies, which will air the film on a 60-foot screen.

Thousands of people have attended this event in the past. So much so that organizers and volunteers have had to extend the space with even more activities for people to enjoy and honor the movie. Movie characters, food, music, a petting zoo, bounce houses, rock walls—you name it, it’ll be there.

"It’s about creating an opportunity for people to be together. For families to experience and create some of those core memories for those kids that will last forever," Luke said.

I also sat down with Kristi Weber, who is part of the mastermind behind the Wizard of Oz development you see downtown.

What you see started with a sketch on a napkin.

Kristi is an architect at heart and is just stunned to see what some of her ideas have become.

She had to watch the movie a few more times for ideas.

The "Over the Rainbow" experience includes new tables with pops of color, a mural, film characters, and new Totos placed in areas downtown. The city is ready for this film celebration.

The main event was originally planned for Thursay, August 15th, but because of the weather, celebrations have been rescheduled for September 6th. There are still a few weekend events scheduled.

