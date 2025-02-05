NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE: Delafield woman continues her sister's legacy of helping cancer patients

DELAFIELD, Wis. — A Delafield woman has picked up her sister’s mission to help those battling cancer. Candice Strong says they did not realize how life-changing a cancer diagnosis would be for every part of their lives.

While their family, community and church supported her sister through her diagnosis, they knew others did not have that.

“She was actively in treatment. That was the day we opened our doors in Oconomowoc,” said Candice.

TMJ4 Candice Strong stands in front of a wall of cancer fighters at Tricia's Troops.

She is looking at a family picture outside their non-profit Tricia’s Troops.

Her sister, Tricia Wright, started it after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. Tricia later died, but Candice quit her job to focus on her sister’s dream of helping others. Tricia realized that cancer creates a massive financial burden beyond medical expenses at a time when families often have to take a leave of absence from work.

“Just as expenses are going up, your income is going down. So we really focused on transportation so people can get to their treatments, groceries and utilities. We want to focus on house cleaning so you can have a clean, safe space to heal,” said Candice.

TMJ4 Candice Strong picks up items that have been donated to fill up the comfort bags that will go to people starting cancer treatment.

They do it through grants from the American Cancer Society and Kohl’s. It helped people like Dawn Geeleher.

“I was diagnosed with late-stage bile duct cancer that had spread to my lymph nodes and my liver. I had no idea what a bile duct even was,” said Dawn.

TMJ4 Dawn Geeleher was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in 2021.

Four years ago, Dawn was in the hospital getting cancer treatment when she received a bag filled with comfort items from Tricia’s Troops.

As Dawn’s treatment ended but a long road of tests and scans loomed in front of her, she knew she needed support. She reached out to Candice. She regularly attends Tricia’s Troops support groups and is even starting one of her own at the nonprofit.

TMJ4 Items inside comfort bags given out by Tricia's Troops to cancer patients.

“When you are going through it, sometimes you don’t want to burden your friends or your family with anxieties or different feelings because you are also trying to help them manage their feelings. So it is nice to come to a place like this and really be raw and honest and work through all of that with other people who understand it,” said Dawn.

TMJ4 Candice Strong fixes a wig in the salon at Tricia's Troops. It is a private space where cancer patients can get fitted for wigs.

If you or someone you know has been dealing with cancer, even years after their diagnosis, you can get free help from Tricia’s Troops by clicking here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip