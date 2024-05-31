No insurance, no co-pay, no bill at a new Waukesha mental health clinic

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A new mental health clinic is open in downtown Waukesha unlike almost any of therapy clinic. There is no bill, no co-pay, no insurance is even checked while still receiving care from a counselor.

"This is pretty unique,” said Brittany Dreg, a Carroll University graduate student who is seeing patients at the community clinic as she becomes a license clinical therapist.

The idea of this free clinic came from director of Carroll University's behavioral health psychology program Jessica Lahner. She saw issues like rising co-pays and therapy wait-lists were stopping people from accessing care.

"We are actually trying to increase access to high quality mental health care,” said Lahner.

She says coming to a community clinic doesn't just mean you will see students. There are also psychologists who are running the program and seeing patients as well.

"When you come to a training clinic, you are being exposed to the latest research, the most, the latest training practices, and so in some ways, you get even better care than you might otherwise,” said Lahner.

And when we asked the people in downtown Waukesha what they thought of having a free clinic just blocks off Main Street, most had this response.

"I think it is wonderful. There is far too many people out here who need help and not having to have insurance will really make a big difference,” said Eileen Penisten, Waukesha resident.

The clinic does have limited hours. It is only open Tuesday and Thursdays. But this is not a walk in clinic you do have to have an assessment to be seen. To get one you can call 262-951-3127 or email cc@carrollu.edu or clink this link here.

