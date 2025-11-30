No injuries reported after fire at Elm Grove condominium building, police say

ELM GROVE — Nobody is injured after a fire at a side-by-side, four-unit condominium building in Elm Grove on Sunday.

According to a release from the Elm Grove Police Department, Elm Grove PD, Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of the smell of smoke coming from 860 Pilgrim Parkway at 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 30.

The first police units on-scene along with fire command arrived around 11:55 a.m. and saw heavy smoke throughout the interior of one residence in the multi-unit building.

Officers say they also observed visible flames in the kitchen and dining area while looking through a window on the east side of the residence.

The release says that firefighters successfully extinguished the fire after locating it.

At the time of the fire, the homeowner of the affected unit was not home. Neighboring residents were present at the time though, according to police, and their units were ventilated due to significant smoke.

Elm Grove PD says the estimated damage and loss to the condo unit are unknown at this time and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

