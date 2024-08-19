No arrests leave neighbors worried after Menomonee Falls shooting/break-in

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Menomonee Falls Police remain tight-lipped with no arrests yet following a violent break-in. It has neighbors in the quiet subdivision near Lily Road and Silver Spring on edge.

“It is scary,” said Muksh Nayak who lives in the Weyerhaven Subdivision.

That sentiment was repeated over and over Monday by neighbors. Nayak says Sunday night they kept their son inside as it got later, instead of letting him play outside as usual during the summer nights.

“Right after 7 o’clock they closed all the doors,” said Nayak, speaking about his wife and son.

Menomonee Falls Police say around 2:30 Sunday morning, two people went into a home on Weyer Farm Drive. A victim inside the house confronted the suspects and was shot. The suspects took off.

Kaylee Staral Andre Lorenzen has been a resident of the neighborhood for eight years.

“My neighbor was sleeping on the couch and they shot him,” said Andre Lorenzen who lives a couple over down from the home invasion. "It makes you really think ‘What would've happened if it were my house?’’

Before that break-in, at least two other houses nearby had their cars rifled through. Police have been searching their cars for evidence. Neighbors say they are parking their cars inside their garages now.

“Keep the car inside, lock the car,” said Nayak.

TMJ4 News contacted Menomonee Falls Police for an interview. They declined saying they are still in the early stages of this investigation and will not be releasing any more details related to the case.

