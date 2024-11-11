New indoor facility set to open for America's fastest growing sport

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Menomonee Falls is about to get a new business dedicated to the growing sport in America, pickleball.
Ray Durbin and Barry Hink are avid pickleball players. They can be found at least weekly on the courts in the parks in Waukesha.
“All summer long, as long as the nets are up all the way until they take them down. If they take them down,” said Barry.
People like Ray and Barry are the type of players the Pickleball Kingdom is betting on as it opens a facility in Menomonee Falls.
“The state of Wisconsin overall has a significant interest in playing the game,” said Gregory Straub, owner of Pickleball Kingdom.
At least 14 percent of the population played pickleball at least once just last year according to the Association of Pickleball Players. Pickleball Kingdom won’t be the first indoor pickleball courts available in the area, many gyms and community centers offer some sort of indoor pickleball options. But Pickleball Kingdom will also provide higher-level options.
“We will be hosting a high-level tournament. We will [also] be hosting intermediate-level tournaments,” said Straub.
Pickleball Kingdom is building 17 courts in its 60,000-square-foot facility.
“Our king's court, our stadium court will be in the center,” said Jen Azevedo, general manager of Pickleball Kingdom.
Just like joining a gym, the company offers different levels of subscription for Pickleball players.
“I’m sure there are going to be a ton of people that want to go,” said Ray.
But right now they prefer their free option in the park.
“What goes better than this, perfect day, suns out,” said Barry pointing to the court and the park.
The facility in Menomonee Falls opens in January.
