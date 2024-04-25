New hiring process gets Waukesha military member working as a firefighter faster

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Fire Department is working on a new concept, they are always hiring. This move comes as the fire department looks to stay ahead of worker shortage.

TMJ4 News met Waukesha Assistant Chief Joe Hoffman at the Let’s Talk Waukesha. It was an event put on by TMJ4 to let you tell us what’s important in the community and what we should be covering. Hoffman wanted us to know about the open hiring process in the city.

“The competition is very steep right now. Most departments are hiring a lot of people,” said Hoffman.

He invited me to Station One, in the heart of downtown Waukesha to show us what they are doing differently. In the past, Hoffman says people could apply to be a firefighter twice a year and then they were put on lists and waited to be called for an open job. Now the open hiring means people can be hired year round.

Hoffman introduced me to Dylan Johnson, a member of the military, who says he likely would not be a current Waukesha Firefighter without this change since even a short wait was difficult.

"It was really hard for a little bit. I am married with a kid and I was in EMT at the time. In this internship, working in the Village of Waukesha and my carpentry job, and in the military all at the same time. The quicker it could have gotten done the absolute better,” said Johnson.

He was the first person hired under the new system. Johnson says it removed a barrier to employment and it made a difference for his family.

"This is home base now. I don't have five jobs like I used to. I'm just here and very grateful,” said Johnson.

If you are interested in becoming a Waukesha Firefighter we have the information here.

