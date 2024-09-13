NEW BERLIN, Wis. — When a child faces cancer treatment, burns, disfigurement, or is born differently, there are almost no toys that represent that child. But a New Berlin woman has been trying to change that, one doll at a time at a Doll Like Me.

It starts with just a few pieces, but it turns into so much more for a child.

"To see these children opening these dolls and seeing a representation of themselves. I mean it is amazing, it really is. It makes me emotional to even speak about it,” said Brian Grassi whose daughter has a Doll Like Me doll.

New Berlin woman needs donations to make dolls for special children

Brian's own daughter Emma was born with a limb difference. They reached out to Amy Jandrisevits, the founder of a Doll Like Me, before Emma was born to ask about a doll. They say having it is life-changing not just for Emma but for Brian and his wife.

"It sounds so odd to think that you know, a doll would be something that would be kind of calming and soothing for someone,” said Brian.

“For many of these kids whose lives are filled with, 'what's wrong with you? Or you look weird?' This is so therapeutic,” said Amy.

She knows about child therapy because she was a medical social worker and her husband is a child therapist. Amy works mainly by herself to hand sew each doll, and she never charges a family for one. She has sent dolls to 35 counties and all 50 states. She makes dolls purely only on donations. At times, when those run out, her family digs into their own wallets to pay. It is why she now needs help to keep making the dolls.

"This is what representation looks like. This is a child looking into the face of a doll and seeing theirs,” said Amy.

She says that currently there are over 2,000 children on a waitlist for dolls. Not only does she not have the money to pay for all the dolls, she is hoping to find someone to help her sew. You can also donate through her GoFundMe.

