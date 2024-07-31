New Berlin voters weigh in on ballot drop box removal

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — New Berlin city council decides to get rid of ballot drop boxes for the upcoming elections without any discussion during a recent common council meeting. So we went to the voters to ask their opinions of the change.

New Berlin has been without its ballot drop box since the Wisconsin Supreme Court put a ban on drop boxes in 2022. That was six elections according to the city’s mayor. This summer, a ruling overturned it. However, the city pointed out they are not required to put out a drop box.

Since they did it without discussion, we decided to go to you, the voters, to find out what you think. Overwhelmingly people told us they did not like the drop box.

“I don’t like them. I don’t think there is a way to control them,” said Mike Schwanz.

“There is a chance for abuses there,” said Dennis McCormack.

“You hear people complain about them like there is a potential for fraud,” said Josh Shaffer.

The city’s mayor and city clerk both addressed the issue of potential fraud through statements to the New Berlin Common Council. They say the drop box was under 24-hour surveillance with only the City Clerk personnel having access to the ballots. The city also had one drop box not multiple. And that they had had feedback both from residence who liked the convenience of the drop box and those who had concerns about it.

Although many people shared they were unhappy with the drop boxes, a number of people didn’t want to weigh in.

“I will keep my mouth shut,” said an unidentified woman.

Another woman just shook her head at the question. And finally a man walked away saying, “No opinion.”

One man did say his mother had used the drop box and it was convenient and helpful for her because she was so elderly. He wondered about others like her.

“The elderly, it makes it more difficult for them to vote,” said Jim.

The New Berlin’s mayor says there are a few options for a voter with disabilities in the city. They can mail in their ballot, appoint an agent to deliver their ballot or the city offers curbside voting.

