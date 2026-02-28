New Berlin police arrest Milwaukee teen who led officers on chase in stolen vehicle Saturday morning

NEW BERLIN — The New Berlin Police Department (NBPD) arrested a 17-year-old from Milwaukee after a vehicle chase around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to a press release from NBPD, around 4:19 a.m. on Feb. 28 officers responded to the 1400 block of S. Coachlight Dr. after someone reported vehicle break-ins.

As officers searched for suspects, an NBPD officer tried to stop a vehicle leaving the area.

The release says that the vehicle then fled from officers who started pursuing it eastbound on Greenfield Avenue.

After hitting several tire deflation devices, police were able to stop the suspect vehicle in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Vista View Drive. That's when the 17-year-old from Milwaukee was arrested. The vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

According to the release, as officers were taking the 17-year-old into custody, they found others entering a vehicle near the area of the original vehicle break-in report on the 1400 block of S. Coachlight Drive.

NBPD officers then tried to stop that vehicle as well, but it fled from them, so they started pursuing it eastbound on I-94 for several miles. Officers eventually stopped chasing the vehicle and were not able to get the suspects into custody.

The release adds that officers determined at least one vehicle was stolen from the area of the original vehicle break-in report, while several other vehicles were entered.

NBPD says it is still investigating the multiple vehicle break-ins and the theft of two vehicles.

According to the release, no officers or suspects were injured in either of these vehicle pursuits, and police did not use force to take the 17-year-old from Milwaukee into custody.

The 17-year-old suspect was taken to the Waukesha County Jail where he is being held.

He also had a warrant out of Milwaukee County for a previous offense.

