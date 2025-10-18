New Berlin Police arrest impaired driver after pursuit, crash at Hale Interchange

NEW BERLIN — The New Berlin Police Department (NBPD) says it arrested a 36-year-old East Troy man after a vehicle chase and crash around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17.

According to a release from the department, NBPD officers first tried to stop the man in a gas station parking lot on the 19400 block of West College Avenue after somebody called him in as a possible drunk driver.

When officers arrived, they say the man sped off in his vehicle. NBPD officers pursued the vehicle on I-43 heading toward Milwaukee.

During the pursuit, police say the car crashed into a concrete barrier and went off the roadway at the Hale Interchange. Police add that the driver then ran from the vehicle but was found and arrested a short time later with the help of the Greenfield Police Department.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, and he was transported to a local hospital. The release specifies that there were no other people in the suspect's vehicle.

No officers were injured.

Police say they suspect drug impairment to have contributed to this incident.

According to the release, northbound traffic was slowed at the Hale Interchange for about two hours.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control and documentation of the crash.

