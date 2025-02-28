NEW BERLIN, Wis. — New Berlin makes a major change for the youngest school kids. They are now offering universal 4K or 4-year-old kindergarten. However, the change has come so quickly that parents are reaching out.

“I’m so excited that you are here too because I need help to kind of get answers,” said Bridget Peterson to TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf.

TMJ4 Student walk the halls at Ronald Reagan Elementary.

In just a two-week process, the School District of New Berlin went from a 4K program that was limited with a lottery system to get a spot and tuition to attend, to a program for all.

"I think it is a great thing. I do think it is a great thing,” said Becky Haight, a grandparent who helps babysit her grandsons.

“This is a nice benefit that makes us competitive with other schools in the Waukesha County area,” said Bridget.

TMJ4 Bridget Peterson, New Berlin parent

According to the school district, New Berlin was the only school district in Waukesha County without a universal school program for 4-year-olds. The district says that with a growing number of students coming in who need additional help, this will provide it to them sooner.

Watch: New Berlin now offering free preschool to all 4-year-olds

"If we have any students that are potentially at-risk, we get a chance to have them a year sooner as far as literacy, math, and social skills, and it can also help stabilize our enrollment because students who typically start in a district stay in a district,” said Matt Stempniewski, elementary teaching director at the School District of New Berlin.

TMJ4 Matt Stempniewski is the elementary teaching director at School District of New Berlin.

This week, parents could start to register for one of two schools: Ronald Reagan Elementary or Elmwood Elementary.

They can also choose between a morning or an afternoon program for five days a week. Wrap care will also be available for students who need it, in either the morning or afternoon.

"It appears to be a little bit quicker,” said Matt. "We were ready to figure out staffing, registration, and the curriculum."

"What was the timetable to get info out to parents for any wraparound care that might be necessary, to figure out a plan for lunch? There are just a lot of moving pieces. There are still some gaps,” said Bridget.

TMJ4

The school district says parents' best option now is to visit the registration page or call the district with individual questions. You can find more information about the program here.

