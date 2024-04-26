New Berlin mom helps others feel connected through Park Pals

Despite the chilly day, Ariata Hernandez and her daughter, Evelyn are at ProHealth Park in New Berlin along with more than 50 other people. It is a Park Palsday or what Ariati considers a can't miss event.

TMJ4 Allson McGaver leads member of Park Pals at ProHealth Care Park in New Berlin.

"It is in my calendar already and we will plan stuff around Park Pals,” said Ariati.

TMJ4 Ariati Hernandez. and her daughter, Evelyn, are members of Park Pals.

That's because for Ariati and other moms, Park Pals is the village they don't have.

"I had no family here. All my family is in Mexico,” said Ariati.

Photo provided Ariati Hernandez holds her daughter, Evelyn, who was born two months premature.

Her daughter, Evelyn was born two months premature in the middle of the pandemic and spent 48 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. Due to COVID restrictions, Ariati and her husband could not even be in the hospital at the same time to be with their daughter. She said she felt so alone at a time when their family was struggling the most. After her daughter was out of the hospital and healthy, Ariati was looking for her own group of mom friends to feel connected.

TMJ4 Evelyn Hernandez in the NICU.

"Most of the time it was me at home with her. That was it. So when Park Pals started it was perfect. I can get out of the house. She can socialize, I can socialize. We can have a life out of the house,” said Ariati.

TMJ4 Allison McGaver, founder of Park Pals, holds the parachute as children play.

Allison McGaver started the non-profit Park Pals in the middle of the pandemic after her son was born.

TMJ4 Allison McGaver and her son Wes stand in ProHealth Care Park in New Berlin.

"I saw the need of other parents as well saying they are feeling isolated,” said Allison. "I kind of felt I know I could do something late one night, and I put together a Facebook group. I woke up the next day, to over a dozen people in the group,"

TMJ4 Park Pals members play with a parachute.

Today, there are more than 2,000 plus moms and dads who call themselves Park Pals. The group, through Allison, brings early childhood programming to Waukesha County parks for families for free. Allison is no stranger to helping people. When she isn't running Park Pals, she is helping the victims of the Waukesha Parade Tragedy. She is the outreach director of the United for Waukesha Resiliency Center. She says Park Pal is just another way she is helping people who are struggling.

"That has really been my passion, reaching the community, showing support for one another,” said Allison.

TMJ4 Park Pal member sings and dances.

The next Park Pals is at ProHealth Care Park, 2950 S. Sunnyslope Rd., New Berlin on May 10 at 11 a.m.

