New Berlin-based Olympic medalist Chellsie Memmel hosts adult gymnastics camp

NEW BERLIN, Wisc. — This weekend, a New Berlin-based Olympic medalist Chellsie Memmel is hosting a camp at her family’s gym in New Berlin.

Memmel joined TMJ4 at 4 from M&M Gymnastics to discuss the “adult gymnastic camp,” she is hosting this weekend; watch the full interview above.

The Paris Olympics starts on July 26

