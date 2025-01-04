WAUKESHA, Wis. — Neighbors living near an intersection on the city’s east side are sharing their concerns over an uptick in crashes and reckless driving.

Matthew Cook reached out to TMJ4 about the two-way stop sign intersection at Arcadian Avenue and Oakland Avenue, just steps away from his home.

Earlier this week, Cook's Toyota Prius, parked outside his home, was totaled when another car hit it at full speed.

Luckily, Cook was not in the car at the time. The aftermath of the crash made him worry not just for himself but for others.

Matthew Cook Cook's Prius severely damaged.

“I have two small children, so we can't go in the front yard,” Cook said. “We don't want to sit in the front yard just because they come by so fast.”

Mike Beiermeister Matthew Cook

Crash data from Wisconsin Community Maps shows 10 crashes at or near the intersection from 2016 to 2022. However, in the last two years, 12 crashes have been recorded there.

Mike Beiermeister The two-way stop intersection at Arcadian Avenue and Oakland Avenue.

“It seems as though the traffic has increased dramatically, and with that comes other issues as well, such as more accidents,” Cook said.

Construction work on Arcadian Avenue wrapped up in October 2022. Cook said the streets are smoother and easier to drive on. He also noted that Arcadian Avenue is on a hill, where sunlight can also be a factor.

Watch: Neighbors share concerns with TMJ4 on uptick in crashes at Waukesha intersection

Neighbors share concerns with TMJ4 over uptick in crashes at Waukesha intersection

Other neighbors TMJ4 spoke with said they’re just waiting for a car to drive into their home.

Arcadian Avenue is one of the main arteries into downtown Waukesha.

“Over the hill, you'll see lines of 10, 12, and 15 cars coming from the stop line at the 164 Parkway, so it's a lot of traffic. It's a heavy-traffic area,” Cook said.

Rosaulino Soto is a bus driver who travels through the intersection behind the wheel and on foot daily.

“I’ve noticed that people are not watching their speeds. Their speeds are way too high,” Soto said. “There are a lot of kids near a lot of schools that concern me about the speeds on this Arcadian.”

Mike Beiermeister Rosaulino Soto

A few blocks down Oakland Avenue is Hadfield Elementary School.

Soto has also noticed the uptick at the intersection and inattentive drivers on Arcadian Avenue. He told TMJ4 he used to work near the intersection of Arcadian and Perkins, which has also seen a number of crashes, according to Wisconsin Community Maps.

Even when he walks on the sidewalk, Soto still fears for his safety.

“I wear my vest because I'm afraid of getting hit; you know, there have been close calls when I walk early in the morning and cars just turn without even looking,” Soto said.

The city has installed radar-equipped speed signs just ahead of the intersection at Arcadian and Oakland. Cook said police told him they’re also planning to increase their presence.

However, both Cook and Soto believe more work needs to be done.

“I’d love a stop-and-go traffic light here, but I don't know how reasonable that is. I’d be happy with a stop sign, right? Just to give everybody a second to tap on the brakes and slow down,” Cook said.

He hopes that by sharing his story, the Waukesha Common Council will take a closer look at the issue before tragedy strikes.

