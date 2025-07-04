OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The city of Oconomowoc is celebrating two momentous occasions this Fourth of July: the annual Independence Day festivities and the 150th anniversary of the city's establishment. Community members and visitors alike have come together to mark this special day filled with joy, pride, and camaraderie.

Ryan Jenkins of TMJ4 News spoke with local residents, including Cameron Krahn, who shared his deep connection to the area.

"I've lived here almost my entire life, it’s great, it’s Lake Country. It’s a great community, it’s a lot of fun people, it’s a safe place, there’s no better place than here in Oconomowoc," Krahn said.

TMJ4 Ryan Jenkins Cameron Krahn

For those visiting from out of town, the sense of community was equally welcoming. Brianna Morales, who is visiting, said she was enjoying her time in Oconomowoc.

"Honestly, I’m having such a good time and I feel so welcomed here even though I’m not a local – it's just so nice getting to see smiles from random people and strangers here are so welcoming," Morales said.

TMJ4 Ryan Jenkins Brianna Morales

The Fourth of July celebration turned Oconomowoc into a vibrant hub, where locals celebrated both their nation and their city’s rich history.

"I think everybody's so happy," sasid Buff Danen.

Danen's granddaughter, Blake Sampson, added, "The scenery is always so beautiful, it’s always so great out here, and the people are so nice."

TMJ4 News Buff Danen (left) and Blake Sampson (right).

The city's festivities included various summer activities at the beach and on the lake, creating an enjoyable environment for all attendees.

As the day progressed, empty chairs lined the streets, a sign of anticipation for what many considered the highlight of the day: the parade and fireworks display.

This festive spirit also served as a reminder of the importance of unity, especially in times of division.

Neighbors in Oconomowoc celebrate Fourth of July and 150th Anniversary

"It means being able to stay united on such a special day," said Morales.

Danen echoed this thought.

"The world is very divided and the more that we can bring peace from within ourselves, the better off the world will be," said Danen.

As Oconomowoc embraces both the Fourth of July and its 150th anniversary, the celebration stands as a testament to the strength and togetherness of this close-knit community.

