Neighbor reacts to man stealing puppy from a Dousman family

A West Allis man faces felony charges after allegedly stealing a 3-month-old lab puppy from outside a Dousman home while distributing tree service flyers in the neighborhood.

Residents in the quiet lake community of Dousman are expressing shock after learning about the incident.

“There is no reason to steal somebody’s dog,” said Adam Wisniewski, who lives across the street with his dog Lucy.

According to investigators, Steve Gildersleeve, 38, was one of two men walking through the neighborhood distributing flyers for a tree service.

"I saw giant piles of logs next to the road, they did a couple homes in the neighborhood," Wisniewski said.

They initially left a flyer at one woman's home where a puppy was outside on a leash. The homeowner later noticed the men returned, with one petting her dog while the other retrieved the flyer they had left earlier. When she checked again, her puppy was gone.

After the woman reported the missing puppy, police tracked Gildersleeve and the dog to a nearby neighborhood.

The incident has left many residents say the neighborhood is so dog friendly no one usually has to worry about their pets.

"You let her outside because I know she isn't going to go anywhere," said Adam Wisniewski, who’s neighbor dog was over at his house while he spoke to TMJ4 News. "I would never think to steal somebody's dog.”

When questioned by police, Gildersleeve claimed he didn't steal the dog but rather found it off its leash. He told investigators he couldn't remember which house the puppy belonged to and said he tried calling the owner's number from the dog's tag. However, police found no record of any such call being made.

For Wisniewski he says he can’t say what he would do if someone ever took his dog.

"Can't say what I would say on camera," Wisniewski said. "She just... they are part of the family."

Gildersleeve is scheduled to appear in court on August 18 to enter a plea.

