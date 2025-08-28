‘My whole life in flames’: Waukesha mom loses home in apartment fire days before school starts

WAUKESHA — A fire at The Meadows Apartments on Springdale Road Monday afternoon displaced six families and caused more than $200,000 in damage, according to the Waukesha Fire Department.

Resident Alyssa Schnoebelen was at work with her kids when she got the call.

“When I got here, I saw my whole life in flames,” she said. “There’s so much damage. Water everywhere. Debris. From what I saw, everything was gone.”

Alyssa Schnoebelen Alyssa Schnoebelen and her kids.

The Waukesha Fire Department said crews were called around 4:12 p.m. to 2408 Springdale Road, and found two apartments on fire with flames spreading into the attic.

Multiple crews worked quickly to knock down the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and all occupants were able to escape without fire department assistance.

Watch: Waukesha mom loses home in apartment fire days before school starts

Waukesha mom loses home in apartment fire days before school starts

Schnoebelen, who has lived in the building with her two children for a year, said the timing makes it especially difficult, given that the start of the school year is just days away.

“You don’t want to know how much I spent at Walmart today just replenishing basics,” she said. “I feel like I’m floating aimlessly right now, trying to figure out what I’m going to do.”

Alyssa Schnoebelen

Despite the devastation, she said she is grateful her family is safe.

“I’ve worked so hard for everything I have now, and to see it all gone is hard,” she said. “But I’m so very grateful my kids are okay.”

The fire department thanked mutual aid crews and Waukesha police for their assistance.

Officials also reminded residents about the importance of having working smoke detectors on all floors of their homes.

A friend of Schnoebelen’s has set up a GoFundMe page to help her and some of the other displaced families.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip