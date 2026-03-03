Muskego Taco Bell employee fires gun during altercation with customers

MUSKEGO — A Muskego Taco Bell employee is facing potential charges after allegedly firing a gun during an altercation with customers Monday afternoon.
According to the Muskego Police Department, two customers were involved in a fight with several employees inside the restaurant. The dispute moved outside, where the employee fired several rounds from a handgun.
No one was struck by the gunfire, but one person was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries related to the fight.
The customers fled the scene before police arrived.
The employee was taken into custody. Charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety are being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.
