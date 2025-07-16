Muskego-Norway Schools pickleball proposal causing problems

MUSKEGO, Wis. — Pickleball enthusiasts in Muskego are pushing back against a school board’s proposal that would used fundraising dollars to convert tennis courts at the high school rather than build dedicated courts at a local park.
The Friends of Muskego Pickleball Club has raised thousands of dollars to construct pickleball courts in the city. The plan was to build those at Moorland Park, but members were surprised to learn the school district was considering using those funds for a different location.
"We want more pickleball courts," said Kara McElligott, a local pickleball player.
"That's all we want is more pickleball," Vicki Esser said.
Kara and Vicki both play pickleball with friends at Lion’s Park. But there are only a few courts, which means limited access.
The Muskego-Norway School Board’s business services student expense and legislative advocacy committee proposed a “tentative agreement would provide $300k from the Pickleball Club and $200k from the City of Muskego.”
But after speaking with several pickleball players in the community, many said they prefer the original plan from the Friend’s of Muskego Pickleball Club for Moorland Park. They've expressed concerns about sharing space with the high school's tennis program and the limitations it would place on when they could play.
"No, I don't like playing on tennis courts," Esser said when asked if she wanted to play at the high school.
Heidi Steenbock, another pickleball player, explained the practical challenges: "We can't be there when the high school is going on and we play in the daytime."
But it isn’t just pickleball players with concerns, Tammie Samborski, whose daughter plays tennis for Muskego High School, sees potential conflicts.
"I'm all for collaborating but it becomes a safety issue. When they are in class is it happening at the same time," Samborski said.
She also pointed out that pickleball isn't currently a school sport. She played at the high school when she went there and got a college scholarship because of it.
“We don't have a pickleball court or team with the school right now. We really should be supporting our tennis team. We have the boys and the girls coming out and participating."
The pickleball players say they want the city to know they want to be in a park not the high school.
"We want Moorland," Esser said.
Muskego Mayor Rick Petfalski says the proposal appeared on the school board’s agenda before he had scheduled meetings with district officials. Those discussions are planned for next week to determine if pickleball courts at the high school are even feasible.
