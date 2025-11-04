MUSKEGO — A Muskego man is accused of causing a crash that killed his mother and then hiding from police in a home for hours, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Waukesha County Circuit Court.

Casey Yiannackopoulos, 47, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death, resisting an officer, and obstructing an officer.

TMJ4 News Casey Yiannackopoulos

According to the complaint, around 7:14 p.m. Sunday, Muskego police were called to the S7100 block of Hillendale Drive for a single-vehicle crash. Investigators said that a 77-year-old woman was found trapped in the passenger seat and later died at the hospital.

A witness told police a man got out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and shouted, “It’s my mom in there — get her out!” before running away on foot, according to the complaint.

Watch: Muskego man accused of causing crash that killed his mother

Muskego man accused of causing crash that killed his mother, hiding in crawlspace for hours

Neighbors said the street quickly filled with flashing lights.

“I pulled the curtain back to look, and it was just flooded with red flashing lights — fire trucks, ambulances,” neighbor Lorrie Maples told TMJ4 News. “It was panic. I’ve never felt so scared.”

Another neighbor, Tim Laughlin, told TMJ4 News he heard the impact from inside his home.

“I was watching TV and heard this very unusual thud,” Laughlin said. “I went outside and saw the car tipped in the culvert at about a 45-degree angle.”

Ryan Melinski

According to the complaint, officers found the victim’s vehicle parked at a nearby home.

Upon arriving, investigators said that Yiannackopoulos initially crawled across the floor, then concealed himself under blankets in the crawl space.

Police deployed an interior drone to locate him, and when he refused to surrender, officers used a K-9 and a taser to take him into custody, noting he appeared intoxicated.

During Yiannackopoulos' initial court appearance on Tuesday, Waukesha County Court Commissioner Daniel Rieck said the allegations showed an extreme disregard for human life.

“As I read through the criminal complaint, sir, quite frankly, the word that came to mind over and over again was depraved,” Rieck said in court. “Quite literally leaving her to die.”

Rieck set Yiannackopoulos’s cash bond at $750,000.

The complaint does not identify the victim by name.

A small cross now stands near the ditch where the crash happened.

“I couldn’t go to bed until three,” she said. “My heart goes out to their family.”

TMJ4 News Lorrie Maples

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip