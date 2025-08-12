Muskego homeowner navigates cleanup delays; Experts share do's and don'ts

WAUKESHA COUNTY — When Ryan Metzger heard water pouring into his Muskego home Sunday morning, he ran downstairs and saw it flooding in.

“I could hear water coming in. It’s like slow motion. You have no idea what to do,” Metzger said. “You’re helpless at that point.”

He called several restoration companies that morning. Thirty-six hours later, he still has not heard back and reached out to TMJ4.

“What can we do as homeowners who are stuck waiting? Is the house gonna get moldy? Are the kids going to be able to live here?” Metzger asked.

“No doubt they’re working as hard as they can — but my heart breaks for people with water still in their basement,” he said.

As stories like Metzger's unfold across the region, restoration companies are reporting unprecedented call volumes.

Keegan Trudgen, president of PuroClean Disaster Services Waukesha/Milwaukee, said he knew it was abnormal when they received 50 calls in an hour early Sunday morning.

“On Monday, we received 504 calls. That’s about what we get in a month for all of our locations.”

He tells TMJ4 their crews have been out responding to calls from sunrise until sunset. Their goal is to remove water and dry out the structure.

While waiting for professional help, Trudgen advises homeowners to move valuables out of the water, run fans and dehumidifiers, and keep contacting restoration services.

He also urges residents to verify contractors before hiring.

“You have to get that water out ASAP,” he said. “Look for certified contractors, check reviews, and ask for business licenses and proof of insurance.”

Amidst this surge in demand for repair services, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that flooding often draws “storm chasers” — out-of-town contractors who lack proper licensing or fail to complete promised work.

The BBB recommends homeowners:

Contact your insurance company first. Confirm coverage, filing requirements, and recommended contractors. Save all receipts for repairs, food, lodging, and other covered expenses.

Research contractors. Use BBB.org to find accredited businesses, verify licenses, and check references.

Decline high-pressure sales. Choose contractors based on research, not door-to-door pitches or limited-time offers.

Keep control of insurance funds. Pay contractors directly and only for completed work. Get all agreements in writing.

Inspect visible and hidden areas. Request photos or proof before agreeing to repairs in spaces you can’t easily access.

Metzger says he’s doing what he can with help from family, who drove from South Dakota with extra fans and dehumidifiers.

“Until I can get that help, I’ll be okay,” he said. “But what are you gonna do? You have to take it as it comes.”

The BBB urges residents to report fraudulent contractors through BBB.org.

