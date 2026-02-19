Muskego heating expert shares tips to help Wisconsin homeowners lower bills

MUSKEGO — Recent extreme cold temperatures have sent heating costs soaring across Wisconsin, leaving many homeowners shocked by their energy bills.

But Craig Hoormann, president of Tri-Town Heating in Muskego says there are steps people can take to reduce those costs.

Hoormann's family business has been operating since 1957, and he practically grew up in the shop after starting work there at age 8.

TMJ4 News Craig Hoormann

He said the combination of colder weather and rising energy rates has created a perfect storm for high bills.

"We Energies increased their rates, and obviously, weather impacts it," Hoormann said. "It's been a solid winter, but definitely colder."

Hoormann said homeowners can take several steps to try to lower their energy costs.

FILTERS

One of the easiest quick checks involves air filters.

Hoormann said that many thick, hypoallergenic filters — which people think are helping — can actually restrict airflow and drive up energy bills.

"It's about the little things like not using super restrictive filters," he said, recommending filters with 1-inch spacing instead.

Regular filter changes are equally important — and something homeowners can do themselves.

KNOW YOUR FURNACE

Hoormann estimates that 85% of homeowners are unaware of the type of furnace they have, which affects how they should operate it for maximum efficiency.

For single-stage furnaces, he said homeowners can save energy by turning the temperature down 4 or more degrees for more than eight hours.

But for multi-stage furnaces, Hoormann suggests setting the temperature and leaving it alone.

TUNE-UPS

Regular tune-ups are critical for efficiency, Hoormann said.

Annual maintenance can help systems run more efficiently and catch small issues before they become costly repairs.

AIR CONDITIONING

With spring-like temperatures in the forecast, now is also the time to prepare air conditioning units by removing hail guards and rinsing coils.

“It’s the number one way to lower energy bills in summertime," he said about cleaning AC coils.

REBATES

Homeowners looking for bigger savings can explore rebate programs.

Focus on Energy offers replacement equipment rebates, and manufacturers like Lennox and Carrier are running promotional programs.

Hoormann said small fixes now can prevent big bills later, and homeowners should contact their local heating company to learn about available options.

