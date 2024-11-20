The Mukwonago Village Board of Trustees is expected to vote on an ordinance Wednesday night aimed at helping the Mukwonago Area School District enforce its cell phone policy.

The proposal would allow court penalties for those who repeatedly violate the district's new cell phone policy during the school day and on school grounds.

Mukwonago Village Board expected to vote on proposal enforcing school cell phone policy

"It's unreasonable," student Kaylee Lyons tells TMJ4.

Lyons believes adding the potential for a citation is unnecessary.

"I think it's reasonable for the school to issue a suspension if that's what they want to do," Lyons explained. "That would be better than making students feel like they have the fear of police in a way."

"It's a very tough situation," Julie Rezash said.

Rezash, who worked as a teacher for years in another district, said she saw the issues surrounding cell phones and older kids, even though her students were on the younger side.

"The parents need to support the school system. If there's a step ladder of infractions, then that would be okay, but the parents need to be on board too. You're sending your kids to learn," Rezash stated.

MASD Superintendent Joe Koch told TMJ4 that a citation would be a last resort. He explained that while most students follow the policy, in a few cases administrators are met with substantial resistance.

"They're being told by parents that their children can ignore the cell phone policy in school. In some instances, administrators are being yelled at and sworn at. We want to make sure this policy is enforceable," Koch said.

It is not clear how much a citation would cost. The police chief says it would be up to a judge to decide if the ordinance is approved.

