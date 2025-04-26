Mukwonago residents concerned as Kiwanis Club plans to sell parcel many believed was a park

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — A piece of land in Mukwonago that many residents have long believed was a park is now under contract to be sold to a private developer, sparking debate in the community.

Many residents expressed surprise when learning that what they've always thought of as "Kiwanis Park" is actually just a parcel of land owned by the Kiwanis Club, which is now planning to sell it.

TMJ4 Mural on a building that sits on the plot owned by the Kiwanis Club in Mukwonago.

"It has always been a park there," said Jo Kalinowski, a Mukwonago resident.

The issue came to light when the Village of Mukwonago began discussing the state's plan to conduct a traffic study for reconfiguring a road in front of the property. This prompted numerous questions on social media platforms, with one post asking, "What's the development of Kiwanis Park?"

TMJ4 Jo Kalinowski, a Mukwonago resident who has lived in the village for nearly 40 years.

When TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf reached out to the Kiwanis Club for comment, they declined but wanted people to know that what many consider a park is just a parcel of land, and they are selling it.

TMJ4 Building that sits on the plot of land owned by the Kiwanis Club in Mukwonago.

According to village officials, the Kiwanis Club has the area under contract with a private developer. This news has generated hundreds of comments on social media, with many residents expressing concern.

TMJ4 Barbara Rabinek, a long time Mukwonago resident

"Keep it as is, I’m happy with the way it is. There is a lot of development down there anyway," said Barbara Rabinek, a Mukwonago resident.

Some community members have voiced opposition to further development in the area, with online comments stating, "They need to stop all this development" and "People move out here for a reason to get away from the city and live more in the country."

TMJ4 Along Rochester St. near Veterans Way where the parcel of land sits.

Others have shown support for the Kiwanis Club's decision, with one comment noting,

"For 3 million plus, you can buy that piece of property and do what you want with it. But right now the Kiwanis want to get rid of it..."

"I'm not fond of it, but I guess it is growth," said Kalinowski.

Village officials confirmed that no official plans detailing what businesses or how many would be built on the property have been submitted yet.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip