Mukwonago parents, students rally as district weighs changes to elementary music programs

MUKWONAGO — The sound of car horns echoed through downtown Mukwonago on Monday afternoon as students, parents, and community members gathered to show their support for the elementary band and orchestra programs in the Mukwonago Area School District.

Students Ray and Daniel Weinberg stood at the corner of Main Street, holding signs encouraging drivers to honk in support of the program.

“We’re protesting for music in the elementary schools,” Ray Weinberg said. “They’re thinking about getting rid of it, which I think is kind of crazy.”

TMJ4 News Daniel and Ray Weinberg

Earlier this year, the district began discussing potential changes to its elementary band and orchestra programs as sixth-grade students transition to the new middle school building.

District leaders say the conversation centers on how to continue the program without adding staff.

Watch: Mukwonago parents, students rally as district weighs changes to elementary music

Community speaks out against potential band, orchestra cuts

“To commit to growing it while everyone else gets cut is the tough work you have in front of you,” a district leader said to the board during Monday night’s meeting.

Some parents shared concerns about shifting the programs to later grades or changing them to a club-style activity as a result.

TMJ4 News Steph Merkle

“Whatever has to happen will happen, but our preference as parents and community members is to keep the music program intact,” said parent Steph Merkle. “It makes Mukwonago very special."

Parents and students also said that early exposure to music played a critical role in student development and confidence.

“When you see a fourth grader holding their instrument on stage for the first time, the pride they have after playing it for five months — there’s not a lot of other things a fourth grader can do that with,” said parent Sarah Vanderkooy.

TMJ4 News Sarah Vanderkooy and her daughter.

During public comment, several community members urged the board to preserve the program, calling elementary band and orchestra “essential” to the district’s arts education.

The board discussed potential alternatives, including starting instrumental instruction later or restructuring how elementary music lessons are offered.

They also discussed how they might be able to keep the program as-is.

"We spend $1.5 million on our music program and we do not propose to reduce that cost," a board member said.

No vote was taken Monday night.

District leaders said discussions will continue in the coming months, with a final decision expected in June.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

