MUKWONAGO — Mukwonago police hope to test new license plate reader cameras in partnership with the Town of Mukwonago, a proposal that has prompted both support and concern from residents.

The Village Board is expected to consider the plan on Wednesday night. The proposal calls for a 60-day trial of Flock Safety cameras, with two cameras installed in the village and two in the town as part of a joint evaluation.

Police say the cameras could help solve crimes by capturing license plates and vehicle details such as make, model, and color. The system records the time and location of vehicles and can alert officers if a car is linked to a crime, according to department materials.

Watch: Mukwonago neighbors split on proposed Flock camera trial

Mukwonago test Flock safety cameras

Acting Chief Chris DeMotto said the cameras are not speed or red-light cameras, and do not use facial recognition technology.

DeMotto said the department recently saw how the technology can assist investigations when cameras in other jurisdictions helped identify a suspect in a Mukwonago hit-and-run case.

TMJ4 News Left to right: Leah Rueda, Doug Bloom, and Barb Breitenfeldt.

Supporters say the technology could strengthen public safety.

“I still think overall Flock is a good idea,” said Doug Bloom of Genesee. “If you don’t have anything to hide, we want everyone protected.”

Others see potential benefits but question whether the technology fits the community.

“Certain things like that, yes, would be really good to have in the back pocket,” said Mukwonago resident Leah Rueda. “But for everyday use, maybe not necessary.”

Some residents raised concerns about privacy and transparency.

“I think it’s going to be more of a nuisance for people who are not looking to be on camera,” said Barb Breitenfeldt, who lives in the Town of Mukwonago.

Police said access to the system would be limited to authorized users for legitimate law enforcement purposes. Department policy would require users to log searches and tie them to a case number, with disciplinary action possible for misuse.

The department also plans to test software that flags unusual system searches. If an officer repeatedly looks up the same license plate, a supervisor would receive a notification, DeMotto said.

Several other Waukesha County law enforcement agencies already use similar cameras, according to police.

The proposed contract lists an annual cost of $13,500, though officials said they are exploring donations from businesses and the community to cover the expense.

If approved, the trial would allow the department to opt out within 60 days without penalty.

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