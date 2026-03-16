MUKWONAGO, Wis. — A Mukwonago man spent his day off plowing driveways and searching for stranded drivers in Waukesha County during the storm, asking nothing in return.
When Nick Friedrich saw the snow, he posted on the Mukwonago community Facebook page offering to help anyone who needed it. Strangers responded with stories of how they had tried to dig themselves out and couldn't.
"I have been in the place where I have been in need and people have helped me out," Friedrich said.
Among those he helped was Bob Dickey, a Mukwonago resident who said the timing couldn't have been better.
"I was seriously feeling it," Dickey said. "I was diagnosed with heart failure recently."
Allen Wenninger, a Delafield resident, said he also had no other options.
"I got back issues and my mom is kinda older so it is tough to do it. I wouldn't be able to do it," Wenninger said.
Watch: Mukwonago man spends day off plowing driveways and helping strangers get unstuck during storm
Both found Friedrich's post on Facebook, and he simply showed up. When people asked how much it would cost, the answer surprised them.
"It's for free," Wenninger said.
Friedrich also spent part of the day driving through Waukesha County looking for drivers who may have gone off the road. I rode along with him as he searched. While we didn't find any stranded cars, Friedrich said he had already pulled an ATV out of a ditch earlier in the day.
"He got stuck on a hill, and he just couldn't do it, so I pulled him out of the ditch this morning," Friedrich said.
Friedrich said he comes prepared every winter for exactly these kinds of situations.
"I'm always equipped for it. I keep chains in the back truck as soon as winter hit," Friedrich said.
As he finished up house after house, grateful residents found their own ways to say thank you. Bob Dickey's wife, Diane, brought out a batch of homemade cookies.
"She brought cookies for him," Dickey said.
"There's just a few, they're molasses," Diane Dickey said.
For Wenninger, the gesture meant something bigger.
"I think this is awesome. Only in Wisconsin," Wenninger said.
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